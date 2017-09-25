Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Caught....Again »
Monday
Sep252017

Grant Money Coming to Wilkes Agencies

DateMonday, September 25, 2017 at 11:29AM

Over $500,000 in grant money is coming to agencies in Wilkes. $73 million in grants from the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission will go to support criminal justice programs in communities across North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced last week. The grants will fund innovative programs focused on opioids, domestic violence, child trafficking, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, inmate re-entry, and services to crime victims.  Among the 437 programs awarded 2017 grants are: the SAFE Child Advocacy Center -- a grant of $220,322.62, SAFE Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services-- $300,865.55, and Wilkes County Sheriff's Office -  a Local Law Enforcement Block Grant for $24,466.08.  A total of  $545,654.25 in grant funding was awarded to Wilkes through the Governor's Crime Commission.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.