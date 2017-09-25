Grant Money Coming to Wilkes Agencies
Over $500,000 in grant money is coming to agencies in Wilkes. $73 million in grants from the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission will go to support criminal justice programs in communities across North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced last week. The grants will fund innovative programs focused on opioids, domestic violence, child trafficking, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, inmate re-entry, and services to crime victims. Among the 437 programs awarded 2017 grants are: the SAFE Child Advocacy Center -- a grant of $220,322.62, SAFE Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services-- $300,865.55, and Wilkes County Sheriff's Office - a Local Law Enforcement Block Grant for $24,466.08. A total of $545,654.25 in grant funding was awarded to Wilkes through the Governor's Crime Commission.
