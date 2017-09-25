Sen Thom Tillis on Community Health Centers
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) joined a bipartisan letter with other senators last week to call for immediate action to extend critical funding for community health centers before funding runs out at the end of this month. Tillis and 58 other Senators expressed their strong support for community health centers, which provide access to cost-effective primary and preventive care. Community health centers operate in both rural and urban areas, in every state in the nation, and are an important health care provider. Last year, health centers were the medical home for one in twelve Americans, one in ten children, one in six Americans living in rural areas, and more than 330,000 of our nation’s veterans.
