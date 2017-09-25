Wilkes Health Says Be Prepared
Do you know what to do during an earthquake? What about a landslide? Or a public disturbance? Would you know where to go in your office building if a disaster happens while at work? Do you know where to pick up your children if a weather-related emergency occurs at school? The Wilkes Health Dept says: You need to become aware and get prepared. September is Preparedness Month. An emergency supplies kit should contain enough non-perishable food and bottles water (1 gallon per person per day) to last three to seven days. Kits should include: copies of insurance papers and identification, first aid kit, weather radio and batteries, prescription medicines, bedding, weather-appropriate clothing, hygiene items, cash, and supplies for any household pets. For more information, contact Wilkes Health or online www.ReadyNC.org.
