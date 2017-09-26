Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Theatre Classes in Wilkes | Main | NC Hwy Patrol Graduation »
Tuesday
Sep262017

Delayed Trout Harvest Begins October 1

DateTuesday, September 26, 2017 at 12:57PM

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will implement Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations on 34 trout waters in 20 western North Carolina counties on Oct. 1. Prior to Oct. 1, Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations apply to these waters. Under Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations, no trout can be harvested or possessed from these waters between Oct. 1 and one half-hour after sunset on June 1, 2018. No natural bait may be possessed, and anglers can fish only with artificial lures with one single hook.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.