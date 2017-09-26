Delayed Trout Harvest Begins October 1
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will implement Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations on 34 trout waters in 20 western North Carolina counties on Oct. 1. Prior to Oct. 1, Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations apply to these waters. Under Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations, no trout can be harvested or possessed from these waters between Oct. 1 and one half-hour after sunset on June 1, 2018. No natural bait may be possessed, and anglers can fish only with artificial lures with one single hook.
