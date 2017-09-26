Thefts in Wilkes
The Sheriff's Department continues to investigate theft reports from all over the county. A leaf blower was stolen from a Roaring River location. The suspect called the Sheriff's Office to report the theft. The Poulan leaf blower valued at 100 dollars was taken from a shed the victim's residence. In Traphill, a gas can was stolen. The 2-gallon, red plastic gas container was taken from an Austin Traphill Road residence. A Hays resident told Sheriff's Deputies that various items have been taken from residence over the past 3 week. Stolen property included 25 Ward & Nichols prints, antiques, 60-pounds of brass, digital and manual scales, and a cash register. Stolen property is valued at nearly $11,000. No suspects were listed with either report.
