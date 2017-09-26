Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Sep262017

Thefts in Wilkes

DateTuesday, September 26, 2017 at 1:00PM

The Sheriff's Department continues to investigate theft reports from all over the county.  A leaf blower was stolen from a Roaring River location.  The suspect called the Sheriff's Office to report the theft.  The Poulan leaf blower valued at 100 dollars was taken from a shed the victim's residence.  In Traphill, a gas can was stolen.  The 2-gallon, red plastic gas container was taken from an Austin Traphill Road residence.  A Hays resident told Sheriff's Deputies that various items have been taken from residence over the past 3 week.  Stolen property included 25 Ward & Nichols prints, antiques, 60-pounds of brass, digital and manual scales, and a cash register.  Stolen property is valued at nearly $11,000. No suspects were listed with either report.

