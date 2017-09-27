Subscribe to our Content

« WCC and GEAR UP Event | Main | Samaritan's Purse and Hurricane Relief »
Wednesday
Sep272017

Merlefest Accepting Volunteer and Songs October 1

DateWednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11:30AM

On October 1, 2017, MerleFest, presented by Window World, will begin accepting online applications for its popular volunteer program. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans that takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. MerleFest 2018 is slated for April 26-29.  Volunteers may choose if they would like to work a specific number of days or the entire four-day festival. In exchange for working a three- to five-hour shift, volunteers will receive free entry in the festival for that day. Those who are interested in volunteering can apply online at MerleFest.org/volunteerMerleFest will begin accepting entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest (CASC) beginning October 1. Songwriters may submit entries to (www.merlefest.org/ChrisAustinSongwritingContest/). The deadline to enter isFebruary 1, 2018.

