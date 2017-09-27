Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Sep272017

Puppy Scam Victim in Wilkes

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

A Wilkes County woman has contacted the Sheriff's Office after it appears she was the victim of an online scam.  The woman purchased a Shihtzu puppy online for 350 dollars with an additional 200 dollars for shipping.  The woman then received an email that a special shipping crate was needed and she was ask to send more money.  The woman sent by MoneyGram an additional 990 dollars.  Now the woman has not received the puppy and the original puppy website has been taken down.  When purchasing online the Federal Trade Commission advises to:  Know with whom you're dealing. Anyone can set up shop online under almost any name. Confirm the online seller's physical address and phone number in case you have questions or problems. 2) Pay by credit card. If you pay by credit or charge card online, your transaction will be protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act. and 3) Don't email any financial information.  It's not safe.

