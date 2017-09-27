Subscribe to our Content

« Merlefest Accepting Volunteer and Songs October 1 | Main | Sen Burr on the National Defense Act »
Wednesday
Sep272017

Samaritan's Purse and Hurricane Relief

DateWednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11:29AM

Samaritan’s Purse is responding to help with the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Maria on Dominica and Puerto Rico, plus they are continuing to send relief supplies to the Caribbean islands hit hard by Hurricane Irma. The Boone based international organization has also opened sites for hurricane relief in Florida. Samaritan’s Purse has flown multiple trips to the Caribbean, delivering food, blankets, shelter plastic, hygiene kits, and water purification units. In St. Martin, equipment is being installed to convert seawater into clean drinking water. In Florida, crews have helped with cutting trees and home repair. In addition, Samaritan’s Purse is still involved with Hurricane Harvey relief in five locations in Texas. Donate to relief efforts online at SamaritansPurse.org.

