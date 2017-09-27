Samaritan's Purse and Hurricane Relief
Samaritan’s Purse is responding to help with the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Maria on Dominica and Puerto Rico, plus they are continuing to send relief supplies to the Caribbean islands hit hard by Hurricane Irma. The Boone based international organization has also opened sites for hurricane relief in Florida. Samaritan’s Purse has flown multiple trips to the Caribbean, delivering food, blankets, shelter plastic, hygiene kits, and water purification units. In St. Martin, equipment is being installed to convert seawater into clean drinking water. In Florida, crews have helped with cutting trees and home repair. In addition, Samaritan’s Purse is still involved with Hurricane Harvey relief in five locations in Texas. Donate to relief efforts online at SamaritansPurse.org.
