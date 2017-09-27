Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Samaritan's Purse and Hurricane Relief | Main | Thefts in Wilkes »
Wednesday
Sep272017

Sen Burr on the National Defense Act

DateWednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11:28AM

Senator Richard Burr released the following statement regarding the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act last week:  "I voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2018."  Burr stated that as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Senator from North Carolina, he understands the wide-range of threats that face our nation and how versatile our military must be to fight them. We cannot stand idly by as Iran, North Korea, Russia, ISIL, Al-Qaeda and others present a threat to the United States.  Burr also explained that the Defense Act passed in the Senate contains $358 million in military construction projects for North Carolina and includes Burr's amendment improving standards for child care centers on military bases. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.