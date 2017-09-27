Sen Burr on the National Defense Act
Senator Richard Burr released the following statement regarding the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act last week: "I voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2018." Burr stated that as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Senator from North Carolina, he understands the wide-range of threats that face our nation and how versatile our military must be to fight them. We cannot stand idly by as Iran, North Korea, Russia, ISIL, Al-Qaeda and others present a threat to the United States. Burr also explained that the Defense Act passed in the Senate contains $358 million in military construction projects for North Carolina and includes Burr's amendment improving standards for child care centers on military bases.
