WCC and GEAR UP Event
Wilkes Community College, in partnership with Appalachian State University (ASU), hosted national best-selling author and motivational speaker Odell Bizzell in celebration of National GEAR UP week. GEAR UP – Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs – aims to encourage young people to prepare, enter and succeed in postsecondary education immediately after high school. Approximately 950 ninth grade students from Alleghany, Ashe and Wilkes counties heard Bizzell speak at the John A. Walker Community Center.
