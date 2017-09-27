Subscribe to our Content

3WC News Podcast Index
Wednesday
Sep272017

WCC and GEAR UP Event

DateWednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11:31AM

Wilkes Community College, in partnership with Appalachian State University (ASU), hosted national best-selling author and motivational speaker Odell Bizzell in celebration of National GEAR UP week. GEAR UP – Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs – aims to encourage young people to prepare, enter and succeed in postsecondary education immediately after high school. Approximately 950 ninth grade students from Alleghany, Ashe and Wilkes counties heard Bizzell speak at the John A. Walker Community Center. 

