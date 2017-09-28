NC Escaped Inmate Captured
A Sanford Correctional Center inmate who left his work assignment on September 14 is back in custody after being captured Tuesday, Members of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department captured inmate Michael D. Clark (#1114140) in Marion. Clark, 51, was on a work assignment as part of the inmate construction crew when he was discovered missing. He is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering. Clark will now face charges for his escape.
