Thursday
Sep282017

NC First Lady and Flu Shot

DateThursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:27AM

North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper joined State Health Director Betsey Tilson, M.D., on Tuesday at Wake County Human Services to encourage North Carolinians to get vaccinated against the flu. Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring in North Carolina with activity usually peaking in January or February. The CDC recommends yearly vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older. For the second year in a row, the CDC is recommending the injectable vaccine instead of the nasal spray because of concerns about the nasal spray’s effectiveness.

