Thousands of Dollars in Property Stolen
Over $6000 in property was stolen in a recent break-in. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a break-in and theft of a building behind a residence on Beauty Street in Elkin. The building was forcibly entered. Stolen property included: floor jack, wire welder, saws, drills, shop vac, hand tools, generator, air compressor, push mower, cutting torch, heater, nailers, sanders, pressure washer, fishing equipment, and ladder. Again stolen property was valued over $6000. The theft occurred while the property owner was away from home. That investigation is continuing.
