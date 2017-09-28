Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Sep282017

Wilkes Forum on Opioid Abuse This Week

DateThursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:29AM

There will be a Wilkes County Leadership Forum on Opioid Abuse on Friday with local officials and special speakers.  The Forum is to help those fighting abuse locally to better understand Opioid overdose and addition and the impact on our community.  There will also be small focus groups set up to discuss the best ways to tackle the problem in Wilkes.  According to Fred Brazen of Project Lazarus....Wilkes County is better but still has prescription drug addiction issues.  AIR  For information on Project Lazarus or to get help for drug addiction, call 336-667-8100.

