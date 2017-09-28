Wilkes Hall of Fame Applications Being Taken Now
The Wilkes County Hall of Fame Foundation is currently accepting new nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. Anyone may submit a nomination application. Application forms may be completed online by visiting: www.wilkescountyhalloffame.org or a hard copy may be picked by at the Wilkes County Schools Board of Education to be considered for the 2018 class is January 31, 2018. The Hall of Fame was established in 2013 in an effort to identify, honor, and promote the excellence of Wilkes' citizens who exemplify greatness in achievement and service. The mission is to inspire current and future generations in our communities.
