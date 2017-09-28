Subscribe to our Content

Wilkes Health: Prepare for Flu Season

DateThursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:28AM

As National Preparedness Month comes to an end, Wilkes County Health Dept reminds everyone to be prepared for the flu season.  One out of five Americans suffer from the flu every year.  219 flu related deaths occurred in North Carolina in the past flu season. Flu vaccines can reduce your chances of getting the flu, make your illness milder if you get sick, are important for those with medical conditions, and protect pregnant women and children.  It takes about 2 weeks for the flu vaccine to be effective.  So get your flu vaccine soon.  Also, cold and flu viruses can live up to 24 hours on hard surfaces, so clean surfaces and hands with warm soap and water often.  For more information on preparing for flu season, call the Wilkes Health Dept.

