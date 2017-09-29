Subscribe to our Content

Paramedic Competition in NC

The 27th annual North Carolina Paramedic Competition will take place Sunday at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, pitting the 2016 state champs from Surry County Emergency Services against five teams that clinched the right to challenge them during regional championships this summer.  The regional champions are teams from Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Randolph, Rowan and Stokes counties. The competition provides a training opportunity not only for the competitors but for the hundreds of paramedics, emergency medical technicians and medical directors who are closely observing each team's analysis and reaction to the scenario.

