Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Opioid Abuse and Celebrate Recovery | Main | Paramedic Competition in NC »
Friday
Sep292017

Register Now for Wilkes Fire College

DateFriday, September 29, 2017 at 10:26AM

Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Northwest Fire & Rescue College scheduled to take place on November 3-5, 2017, on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The three-day training for emergency personnel is sponsored by the Wilkes Firefighter’s Association, the Wilkes Rescue Squad and Wilkes Community College. The Northwest Fire & Rescue College is a weekend school held the first weekend in November. This school offers multiple classes to meet the needs and demands of the entire emergency services community. This year’s school will offer 37 courses. For a complete list of courses with days, times, instructors, credit hours, prerequisites and required equipment, visit www.wilkescc.edu/wdce/fire-service/northwest-fire-rescue-college/; a registration form is also available online. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.