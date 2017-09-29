Register Now for Wilkes Fire College
Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Northwest Fire & Rescue College scheduled to take place on November 3-5, 2017, on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The three-day training for emergency personnel is sponsored by the Wilkes Firefighter’s Association, the Wilkes Rescue Squad and Wilkes Community College. The Northwest Fire & Rescue College is a weekend school held the first weekend in November. This school offers multiple classes to meet the needs and demands of the entire emergency services community. This year’s school will offer 37 courses. For a complete list of courses with days, times, instructors, credit hours, prerequisites and required equipment, visit www.wilkescc.edu/wdce/fire-service/northwest-fire-rescue-college/; a registration form is also available online.
