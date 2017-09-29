Samaritan's Purse Hurricane Relief
Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham traveled to the hurricane-wrecked island of Barbuda on Monday, Sept. 25 to encourage residents, church leaders, and the disaster assistance response team. Hurricane Irma rendered the island uninhabitable—no one is living there for the first time in the past 300 years. Residents and relief workers are only able to travel back and forth between Antigua and Barbuda—a 20-minute flight—during the daylight hours. Samaritan’s Purse staff and volunteers are commuting to the island to help with clean up. A group of Liberty University students is hard at work this week. In addition to Barbuda and Antigua, Samaritan’s Purse is working across several more islands of the Caribbean to help suffering people in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Their first distribution on Puerto Rico took place Sept. 27. Samaritan's Purse has also established multiples bases in Florida and Texas.
