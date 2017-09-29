Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Paramedic Competition in NC | Main | Thousands of Dollars in Property Stolen »
Friday
Sep292017

Samaritan's Purse Hurricane Relief

DateFriday, September 29, 2017 at 10:25AM

Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham traveled to the hurricane-wrecked island of Barbuda on Monday, Sept. 25 to encourage residents, church leaders, and the disaster assistance response team. Hurricane Irma rendered the island uninhabitable—no one is living there for the first time in the past 300 years. Residents and relief workers are only able to travel back and forth between Antigua and Barbuda—a 20-minute flight—during the daylight hours. Samaritan’s Purse staff and volunteers are commuting to the island to help with clean up. A group of Liberty University students is hard at work this week. In addition to Barbuda and Antigua, Samaritan’s Purse is working across several more islands of the Caribbean to help suffering people in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Their first distribution on Puerto Rico took place Sept. 27. Samaritan's Purse has also established multiples bases in Florida and Texas.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.