Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Guns and Jewelry Stolen »
Friday
Sep292017

Wilkes Unemployment Drops Slightly

DateFriday, September 29, 2017 at 10:28AM

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 26 of North Carolina’s counties in August, decreased in 25 including Wilkes, and remained unchanged in 49.  Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.7 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.4 percent. When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased all 100 counties.  In Wilkes, the current unemployment rate of 4.4 is down from the former month at 4.5 and down from 4.9 one year ago. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2017 when the state unemployment rate for September 2017 will be released. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.