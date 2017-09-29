Wilkes Unemployment Drops Slightly
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 26 of North Carolina’s counties in August, decreased in 25 including Wilkes, and remained unchanged in 49. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.7 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.4 percent. When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased all 100 counties. In Wilkes, the current unemployment rate of 4.4 is down from the former month at 4.5 and down from 4.9 one year ago. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2017 when the state unemployment rate for September 2017 will be released.
Reader Comments