Wednesday
Sep062017

Wilkes Health Dept Receives Grants

DateWednesday, September 6, 2017 at 11:17AM

The Wilkes County Commissioners held their first meeting for the month Tuesday.  Ann Absher from the Wilkes Health Dept was there to talk about funding the local health dept has received.  Wilkes County Health-WIC Program received additional funds from the state in the amount of $4428.  Wilkes Child Fatality Prevention Team received $673.  Wilkes Health STD Program received an additional $592 from the state.  Also, Wilkes Health received $51,250 from the state for the Diabetes program.  No county money was involved with any of these grant funds.   

