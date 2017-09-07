Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Sep072017

DSS Info on Seniors, Medicaid, and SNAP

Thursday, September 7, 2017

The Wilkes County Commissioners held their first meeting of the month on Tuesday.  DSS Director John Blevins was there to share information concerning state benefits targeted toward those 60 and older.  The Dept of Health and Human Services has partnered with Benefits Data Trust to provide outreach to seniors receiving Medicaid but not SNAP food benefits.  Wilkes is not included in the first 12 initial counties, but at some point, all counties will be included.  Letters are sent out to those 60 and older on Medicaid to see if they are eligible for SNAP.  There are potentially 695 people in Wilkes who might qualify for the additional benefit.

