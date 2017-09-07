Rappelling for NC Special Olympics
A Fayetteville Police Chief confronts fear to benefit individuals with Intellectual Disabilities. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina V. Hawkins says, “I’m doing this for the athletes; I’m doing this for Special Olympics.” On Fri. Sept. 29, 2017, Hawkins will rappel Raleigh’s Wells Fargo Capitol Center during the 8th annual Over the Edge, a key fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Over the Edge continues through Sat. Sept. 30. Up to 200 thrill-seekers have the opportunity to join Chief Hawkins for this Special Olympics fundraiser. Registration is now open with prime-time slots selected by the quickest fundraisers. www.overtheedgenc.com
