« DSS Info on Seniors, Medicaid, and SNAP | Main | Funny Money Fifty »
Thursday
Sep072017

Storm Causes Hail and a Fire

DateThursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:31AM

A storm in the area Tuesday afternoon that brought high winds and hail to the Hays area also caused a fire in the Brushy Mountain Community.  A storage building was hit by lightning during the Tuesday storm and caught on fire. The Brushy Mountain, Moravian Falls and Broadway fire departments responded just after 5pm to the Brushy Mountain Road location.  The storage building belongs to John Hendren and is near the Hendren mobile home.  The fire was contained to the rear of the metal roof storage building.  Damages are estimated at $8,000.

