FEMA and NCEM Say
FEMA and NCEM say--Now is the time for everyone on the U.S. Gulf and East Coasts to prepare for Hurricane Irma, a potentially dangerous storm system. Update your disaster kit. Make sure to have a three-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water, a battery-operated radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, cash, medicines, a first-aid kit, pet foods and important family documents. Develop an emergency communication plan, which includes the telephone number of a family member or friend outside the area—a point of contact—in the event your family is separated when a storm hits. Visit www.ready.gov or www.readync.gov
