Friday
Sep082017

Pedestrians Have the Right of Way

DateFriday, September 8, 2017 at 2:04PM

Wilkesboro Police have a reminder and a safety video on their Facebook page for those in Wilkesboro. With four-way stop signs now in place on Main Street, and another coming crosswalk, Wilkesboro Police wants to inform motorists that pedestrians have "instant" right-of-way at four-way stops. They recommend WatchForMeNC.org as a great resource for pedestrian and bicycling safety tips and laws.  And when traveling the downtown Wilkesboro area, watch for those 4-way stop intersections and watch for pedestrians.

