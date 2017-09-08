Pedestrians Have the Right of Way
Wilkesboro Police have a reminder and a safety video on their Facebook page for those in Wilkesboro. With four-way stop signs now in place on Main Street, and another coming crosswalk, Wilkesboro Police wants to inform motorists that pedestrians have "instant" right-of-way at four-way stops. They recommend WatchForMeNC.org as a great resource for pedestrian and bicycling safety tips and laws. And when traveling the downtown Wilkesboro area, watch for those 4-way stop intersections and watch for pedestrians.
Reader Comments