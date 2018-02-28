Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Feb282018

Car Chase and Arrest in Wilkes

DateWednesday, February 28, 2018 at 12:42PM

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation and multiple agencies were involved in the chase.  Wilkesboro Police conducted a traffic stop Sunday evening on a vehicle suspected of trafficking drugs.  When Police started to search the vehicle, the driver, James Dean Ham of Lansing, accelerated the vehicle onto Hwy 421 and a chase began that continued through Millers Creek and into Ashe County.  Baggies of drugs and a gun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase.  Those items were recovered by Police.  The chase ended in Ashe County after the Sheriff's Dept there deployed tire deflation devices that stopped the vehicle.  Ham was arrested and taken to jail in Ashe County.  Charges from Wilkes include trafficking meth and fleeing to elude arrest.

