Low-Income Energy Assistance
Low-income North Carolina families struggling with winter heating bills may apply for help through an assistance program run through county departments of social services. More than $9 million remains available to help eligible households pay their heating bills through the state-administered Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). The federally funded program helps keep families safe and healthy by providing a one-time payment directly to the utility company. Last winter, more than 120,000 families benefited from $38 million in assistance. The frigid start to 2018 that brought several inches of snow to most of the state left many North Carolina households reeling from unusually high heating costs. For more information, contact the Wilkes DSS.
Reader Comments