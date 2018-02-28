Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Low-Income Energy Assistance | Main | Trooper Promotions »
Wednesday
Feb282018

New WCF  President

DateWednesday, February 28, 2018 at 12:40PM

The board of advisors of the Wilkes Community Foundation announces Michael Cooper, Jr. as the new president of the board.  Cooper is a Wilkes County native and an attorney in his hometown of North Wilkesboro. He also serves on the board of the Wilkes County Hall of Fame, the Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership and the Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter.  “I’m excited to work with the Wilkes Community Foundation and serve the county,” Cooper said. The Wilkes Community Foundation was founded in 1993 and is an affiliate foundation of the North Carolina Community Foundation. WCF is led by a local volunteers that help build community assets through the creation of endowments, grants, and leadership – all for the benefit of Wilkes County.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.