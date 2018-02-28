New WCF President
The board of advisors of the Wilkes Community Foundation announces Michael Cooper, Jr. as the new president of the board. Cooper is a Wilkes County native and an attorney in his hometown of North Wilkesboro. He also serves on the board of the Wilkes County Hall of Fame, the Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership and the Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter. “I’m excited to work with the Wilkes Community Foundation and serve the county,” Cooper said. The Wilkes Community Foundation was founded in 1993 and is an affiliate foundation of the North Carolina Community Foundation. WCF is led by a local volunteers that help build community assets through the creation of endowments, grants, and leadership – all for the benefit of Wilkes County.
Reader Comments