Trooper Promotions
Colonel Glenn M. McNeill Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the 76 newly promoted members of the state highway patrol, their families and friends in a ceremony this week in Cary. The promoted members names, ranks, and duty stations included from neighboring Surry County: Trp. J. T. Selba of Troop E, District 5 (Surry County) to Sergeant Troop E, District 3 (Rowan County) and Trp. B. S. Stokes of Troop E, District 5 (Surry County) to Sergeant E9, Surry County (S&W)
