Thursday
Mar012018

ALE Investigate NC Teen Death

DateThursday, March 1, 2018 at 9:43AM

The N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Branch concluded their investigation into the alcohol-related death of Colby Haithcock, 16, of Franklinville. Haithcock was the passenger in a 2005 GMC Sierra truck. The vehicle ran off the road and overturned in the early morning hours of February 12. Haithcock died at the scene. Due to the age of the occupants and the suspected presence of alcohol, the State Highway Patrol asked ALE to investigate the source of alcohol. Special Agents charged four people as a result of their investigation. Two brothers, hosting a private party, were the source of the alcohol, according to ALE. Both alcohol and marijuana were present at the party which was attended by several youths under the age of 21. The ages of the four charged ranged from 17 to 21.

 

