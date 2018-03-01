Subscribe to our Content

 

Thursday
Mar012018

Candidates Who Filed in Wilkes

DateThursday, March 1, 2018 at 9:58AM

Yesterday was the last day to file for political office for the May Primary in NC.  The list of candidates has 3 filing for Wilkes Sheriff including Eric Byrd, Sharon Call-Diaz, and incumbent Chris Shew.  Four filed for Wilkes School Board:  Rudy Holbrook, Sharron Huffman, Brandon Whitaker, and Steve Collins.  Six Republicans filed for County Commissioner:  Rodney Butt, Seth Cohn, Brian Minton, Robert Wood, and incumbents David Gambill and Greg Minton.  Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock and Brandon Anderson will challenge Shirley Randleman for Senate 45th District. And, Corland Meader, Jr has filed to 5th District Congressional Seat held by Virginia Foxx.  You can find a complete listing of candidates and voting information at www.wilkescounty.net under the Elections tab.

