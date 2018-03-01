Dead Body Found in Wilkes
It was like a scene from NCIS here in Wilkes. People on a ATV, riding through the woods, and looking for deer found a dead body instead. The decomposing body of a man was found near Old Roaring River Baptist Church on the Longbottom Road. Wilkes Sheriff's Investigators report that a gun was found near the body and there was a gunshot wound to the deceased male. About 5 weeks ago, a Mustang with a Florida registration was found abandoned in the church parking lot. It is believed the car belonged to the man found in the woods. An autopsy has been ordered to identify the body.
