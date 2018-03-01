Drug and Alcohol Arrests Down the Road in Winston
Special agents with North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement executed three search warrants and arrested eight people in Winston Salem Feb. 22 at locations known to be distributing alcoholic beverages without proper permits and illegal drugs. Working undercover, ALE agents purchased alcoholic beverages at establishments that do not hold Alcoholic Beverage Control permits and also had illegal drugs. The Winston Salem Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and ALE worked jointly on the operation and seized the illegal alcoholic beverages, drugs and U.S. currency.
Reader Comments