Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Dead Body Found in Wilkes | Main | Western NC Red Cross Leaving to Help »
Thursday
Mar012018

Drug and Alcohol Arrests Down the Road in Winston

DateThursday, March 1, 2018 at 9:56AM

Special agents with North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement executed three search warrants and arrested eight people in Winston Salem Feb. 22 at locations known to be distributing alcoholic beverages without proper permits and illegal drugs. Working undercover, ALE agents purchased alcoholic beverages at establishments that do not hold Alcoholic Beverage Control permits and also had illegal drugs. The Winston Salem Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and ALE worked jointly on the operation and seized the illegal alcoholic beverages, drugs and U.S. currency. 

 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.