Thursday
Mar012018

Western NC Red Cross Leaving to Help

DateThursday, March 1, 2018 at 9:44AM

Volunteers with the Western North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are called to action and respond to help people impacted by flooding in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. In addition, two of the region’s emergency response vehicles are being deployed to assist with providing feeding and delivering supplies. Nine volunteers are in the process of packing up and heading out, including four who will drive the emergency response vehicles to their destinations. If interested in joining the Red Cross, discover the possibilities atredcross.org/volunteer. Anyone wishing to help the Red Cross provide assistance to people impacted by disasters such as floods or home fires, may donate at redcross.org/wnc 

