Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Praying for Wilkes Student Injured in DC | Main | Raw Water Intake Update »
Monday
Mar122018

Drug Bust Including Heroine in Wilkes Over the Weekend

DateMonday, March 12, 2018 at 12:57PM

The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office says it is the largest heroine bust in Wilkes since 2010.  Following a month-long joint investigation with Iredell and Yadkin counties, Wilkes Deputies arrested Daniel Ray Gilreath age 30 at his home on MaHaffey Road off Somers Road in Wilkes on Friday.  Deputies seized 873 grams of meth, 1,069 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 59 pills, and 151 grams of heroine.  Again, that’s the largest amount of heroine seized in Wilkes in 8 years. They also seized 14 firearms and $2600 in cash.  Gilreath was taken to the Wilkes Jail with bond set at $100,000.  Sheriff Chris Shew said they were preparing locally for an increase in heroine being brought into the county as pain pills are now harder to obtain.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.