Drug Bust Including Heroine in Wilkes Over the Weekend
The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office says it is the largest heroine bust in Wilkes since 2010. Following a month-long joint investigation with Iredell and Yadkin counties, Wilkes Deputies arrested Daniel Ray Gilreath age 30 at his home on MaHaffey Road off Somers Road in Wilkes on Friday. Deputies seized 873 grams of meth, 1,069 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 59 pills, and 151 grams of heroine. Again, that’s the largest amount of heroine seized in Wilkes in 8 years. They also seized 14 firearms and $2600 in cash. Gilreath was taken to the Wilkes Jail with bond set at $100,000. Sheriff Chris Shew said they were preparing locally for an increase in heroine being brought into the county as pain pills are now harder to obtain.
