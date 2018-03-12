Subscribe to our Content

 

Enhanced Parking Checks in Wilkesboro

Monday, March 12, 2018

Wilkesboro Police Officers are currently making enhanced efforts at parking enforcement all over town. It has been noted that many people who have a valid handicapped parking placard are not placing them to be visible. They should hang from your rearview mirror or you should have a license plate designating handicapped status on the vehicle. It is not preferred, but placing the placard on the dash is acceptable. Wilkesboro Police will also check for a possible violation when a complaint is received in order that all who deserve these spaces are getting them.

