Enhanced Parking Checks in Wilkesboro
Wilkesboro Police Officers are currently making enhanced efforts at parking enforcement all over town. It has been noted that many people who have a valid handicapped parking placard are not placing them to be visible. They should hang from your rearview mirror or you should have a license plate designating handicapped status on the vehicle. It is not preferred, but placing the placard on the dash is acceptable. Wilkesboro Police will also check for a possible violation when a complaint is received in order that all who deserve these spaces are getting them.
Reader Comments