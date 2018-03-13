Collecting for Hunter Brown
Some are collecting funds as family and friends continue to pray for a 14-year-old Central Wilkes Middle School student who was hit by a bus while on a field trip to Washington, DC. The Just Save Foods in Marketplace will give 10 percent of all sales on Thursday, March 15 from 3 til 8 to the family of Hunter Brown. As has been reported, Hunter Brown was hit by a tour bus in DC on Friday evening. He remains at Children’s National Medical Center in DC in critical condition.
