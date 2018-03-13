NC Requests Broker Services for Medicaid
The North Carolina Department of Health recently released a request for proposal for independent enrollment broker services to help people enroll in the North Carolina Medicaid and Health Choice managed care programs, scheduled to launch July 1, 2019. The enrollment broker will help beneficiaries and their families understand Medicaid managed care, including choosing a health plan and primary care physician. Enrollment broker services will be for new and current beneficiaries who are transitioning from the current fee-for-service into managed care.
