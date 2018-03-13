Subscribe to our Content

 

Reward Offered for Stolen Property Recovery

Some of the stolen property was found and an award is being offered for the rest.  According to Wilkesboro Police, they received a call from James River Equipment on Hwy 421 regarding a theft caught on video.  Two Hispanic males were seen stealing a work truck, a trailer, and two zero-turn mowers.  Using GPS tracking, Highway Patrol Officers found the truck in Lumberton.  The truck was recovered; however, the trailer and mowers are still missing.  James River is offering $1000 for information leading to the return of the stolen equipment and/or the arrests of the suspects.  It is believed the stolen property valued at $18,000 is somewhere in the Lumberton area.

