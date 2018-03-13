Reward Offered for Stolen Property Recovery
Some of the stolen property was found and an award is being offered for the rest. According to Wilkesboro Police, they received a call from James River Equipment on Hwy 421 regarding a theft caught on video. Two Hispanic males were seen stealing a work truck, a trailer, and two zero-turn mowers. Using GPS tracking, Highway Patrol Officers found the truck in Lumberton. The truck was recovered; however, the trailer and mowers are still missing. James River is offering $1000 for information leading to the return of the stolen equipment and/or the arrests of the suspects. It is believed the stolen property valued at $18,000 is somewhere in the Lumberton area.
