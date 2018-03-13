Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Requests Broker Services for Medicaid | Main | Praying for Wilkes Student Injured in DC »
Tuesday
Mar132018

WCC Scholarships Through Golden LEAF

DateTuesday, March 13, 2018 at 12:03PM

Wilkes Community College has announced scholarships through the Golden LEAF Foundation to the North Carolina Community College System. Curriculum students may apply for up to $750 per semester, including summer term, and occupational education students are eligible for up to $250 per term. Awards may be applied to tuition, fees, books and supplies; transportation; childcare; and testing. Eligible students must demonstrate financial need. Scholarships are awarded during the fall, spring and summer semesters.  The deadline for applications for the spring 2018 semester is March 15, 2018. Students interested in applying for a Golden LEAF Scholarship should contact the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office at 336-838-6144

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.