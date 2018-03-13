WCC Scholarships Through Golden LEAF
Wilkes Community College has announced scholarships through the Golden LEAF Foundation to the North Carolina Community College System. Curriculum students may apply for up to $750 per semester, including summer term, and occupational education students are eligible for up to $250 per term. Awards may be applied to tuition, fees, books and supplies; transportation; childcare; and testing. Eligible students must demonstrate financial need. Scholarships are awarded during the fall, spring and summer semesters. The deadline for applications for the spring 2018 semester is March 15, 2018. Students interested in applying for a Golden LEAF Scholarship should contact the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office at 336-838-6144
