Wednesday
Mar142018

Employment Rate Down from One Year Ago

DateWednesday, March 14, 2018 at 11:27AM

The state’s seasonally adjusted January unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, remaining unchanged from December’s revised rate.  The national rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent. North Carolina’s January 2018 unemployment rate decreased 0.4 of a percentage point from a year ago.  The number of people employed increased 3,505 over the month The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, March 16, 2018 when the county unemployment rates for January 2018 will be released.

 

