NC SBI Asks for Assistance
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help in locating a 4-door 2011 sliver Mercedes C-300, license plate BDH-7568. The car belonged to Nancy and John Alford, the victims of a home invasion, kidnapping and deadly fire in the Lake Gaston area of Warren County on Friday, March 9. If you have any information please call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3456 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-779-8188 (M-F, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) or 1-800-334-3000 (after hours and weekends).
