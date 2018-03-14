Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar142018

NC Soldiers Competing

DateWednesday, March 14, 2018 at 11:25AM

Nine Soldiers from across the state represented their Major Subordinate Command and competed to be named Best Warrior in the North Carolina National Guard's Best Warrior Competition at the Camp Butner National Guard Training Center, March 2-5, 2018. Soldiers compete in the hopes to be named the ‘Best Warriors’ of the North Carolina National Guard and the opportunity to represent our state in the Region III Competition in April 2018. Ultimately all Soldiers leave the competition having learned something new they can take back and share with their fellow Soldiers in their units. 

 

 

