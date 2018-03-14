Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar142018

Wilkes GOP Happy with Pres Trump

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

The Wilkes County GOP is happy with the work of the current President and said so on Saturday.  During a Wilkes GOP Convention over the weekend, the members voted on a Resolution thanking President Trump for succeeding while enduring unprecedented resistance.  The Resolution listed accomplishments by the Trump Administration including a rebounding economy, recognizing Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, strengthening border security, reducing regulations, and judicial appointments.

