Wilkes GOP Happy with Pres Trump
The Wilkes County GOP is happy with the work of the current President and said so on Saturday. During a Wilkes GOP Convention over the weekend, the members voted on a Resolution thanking President Trump for succeeding while enduring unprecedented resistance. The Resolution listed accomplishments by the Trump Administration including a rebounding economy, recognizing Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, strengthening border security, reducing regulations, and judicial appointments.
