Thursday
Mar152018

Envelope of Money Taken

DateThursday, March 15, 2018 at 10:17AM

Never put down an envelope of money and look away.  Wilkesboro Police were called to Bark Mobile regarding a theft.  One customer came in with money in an envelope, put the money on the counter, and then looked at the phone accessories.  Another customer came in to pay a bill at the same counter.  After the second customer left, the first noticed her envelope of money was gone.  Police are obtaining a court order to view video surveillance and determine what happened to the money.  Charges are pending further investigation.

