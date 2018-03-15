Envelope of Money Taken
Never put down an envelope of money and look away. Wilkesboro Police were called to Bark Mobile regarding a theft. One customer came in with money in an envelope, put the money on the counter, and then looked at the phone accessories. Another customer came in to pay a bill at the same counter. After the second customer left, the first noticed her envelope of money was gone. Police are obtaining a court order to view video surveillance and determine what happened to the money. Charges are pending further investigation.
