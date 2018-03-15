Everything But Kitchen Sink Sale in Boone
It's the 3rd Annual Everything but the Kitchen Sink Sale, the S.N.I.P.S. (Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution) Committee of Watauga Humane Society (W.H.S.). Come shop on Saturday, March 17th, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at Boone United Methodist Church (in the Family Life Center), at 471 New Market Blvd., when S.N.I.P.S. troops will throw “everything but the kitchen sink” at you at this annual sales extravaganza. The huge inventory will include items large and small, common and unique, useful and ornamental. Prices are rock bottom. All proceeds support S.N.I.P.S. low cost spay/neuter services for high country pets through Watauga Humane Society
