Public Comment Sought on NC Low-Income Energy Assistance
Public comment is being sought on North Carolina’s proposed Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program waiver, which will allow an increase in allotted funds available for the Weatherization Assistance Program and Heating and Air Repair and Replacement Program from 15 to 25 percent for the current state fiscal year. The Weatherization Assistance Program helps low-income families save on energy and expenses. The Heating and Air Repair and Replacement Program repairs and/or replaces inefficient heating and air systems in the homes of low‐income families. Comments on the report must be submitted in writing no later than March 23 via: Fax at (919) 334-1265
