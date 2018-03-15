Wilkes Community C Austin Scholarship Recipients
Wilkes Community College congratulates the 2017-2018 Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship recipients. Amber Parker, a graduate of Ashe County High School, is a first-year Associate of Arts student. Cassie Shepherd, of Wilkes County and a graduate of Harvest Time Christian Academy in Wilkesboro, was a dual enrollment student at WCC while in high school. She is enrolled in the Human Services program. Allison Elliott lives in the Rock Creek area. She is a graduate of Millers Creek Christian School and is a first year Associate of Arts student. To date the scholarship has helped 89 students with a total of $37,100 awarded in scholarship money. Funds for the scholarship are raised through the annual Chris Austin Songwriting Contest held at MerleFest.
