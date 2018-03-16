Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Public File

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Plants Orders at the Coop Ext | Main | Mobile Free Pharmacy and Take-Back Drug Event »
Friday
Mar162018

Health Dept Submits SOTCH Report

DateFriday, March 16, 2018 at 12:42PM

Wilkes County Health Department has submitted its “State of the County’s Health” (SOTCH) report to the state. The SOTCH updates the progress by the community towards health priority areas:  substance abuse and mental health; obesity and chronic disease; and tobacco and smoking. The SOTCH Report highlights health priority areas: Lock Your Meds Campaign, a safe prescriber training, 13 drug take back events, increasing access to mental health and substance abuse services at the health department, Raising Places initiative, and increase in callers to the NC Quitline. The SOTCH also identifies emerging issues in Wilkes County that promote active living, health eating and tobacco-free living, and resources needed to support health in our community. The Health Department makes the SOTCH reports available through wilkeshealth.com and in print at the Wilkes County Library.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.