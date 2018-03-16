Health Dept Submits SOTCH Report
Wilkes County Health Department has submitted its “State of the County’s Health” (SOTCH) report to the state. The SOTCH updates the progress by the community towards health priority areas: substance abuse and mental health; obesity and chronic disease; and tobacco and smoking. The SOTCH Report highlights health priority areas: Lock Your Meds Campaign, a safe prescriber training, 13 drug take back events, increasing access to mental health and substance abuse services at the health department, Raising Places initiative, and increase in callers to the NC Quitline. The SOTCH also identifies emerging issues in Wilkes County that promote active living, health eating and tobacco-free living, and resources needed to support health in our community. The Health Department makes the SOTCH reports available through wilkeshealth.com and in print at the Wilkes County Library.
